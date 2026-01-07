Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.83 and last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 182080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.20.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 37.00%.The firm had revenue of C$126.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst will post 0.892928 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

