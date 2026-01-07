Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Up 18.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) were up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 3,911,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 1,130,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$676.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.32.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd. in November 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

