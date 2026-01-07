Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 43.8% – Time to Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares were up 43.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 634,243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 428,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.