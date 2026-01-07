Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $24.9650. 33,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 149,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHVS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $38.00 target price on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Pharvaris Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,282,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Pharvaris by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,835,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 772,583 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,613,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 26.5% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,418,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,341,000 after acquiring an additional 507,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.6% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

