Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $19.9260. Approximately 100,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 572,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.31% and a negative return on equity of 160.60%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after buying an additional 967,873 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,390,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,372,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 774,040 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

