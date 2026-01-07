Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $40.74. Imperial Tobacco Group shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 17,880 shares.

Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Imperial Tobacco Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.517 dividend. This represents a yield of 537.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company’s core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

