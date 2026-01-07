Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.32, but opened at $32.82. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $31.7860, with a volume of 5,931,162 shares trading hands.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised short?term and medium?term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 estimates slightly (examples: Q1 2027 to $0.68 from $0.67; FY2026 to $2.08 from $2.04; FY2027 to $2.51 from $2.49), signaling a marginally stronger earnings outlook. Zacks still maintains a “Hold” rating. Zacks / MarketBeat

Zacks Research raised short?term and medium?term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 estimates slightly (examples: Q1 2027 to $0.68 from $0.67; FY2026 to $2.08 from $2.04; FY2027 to $2.51 from $2.49), signaling a marginally stronger earnings outlook. Zacks still maintains a “Hold” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Although estimates were nudged up, Zacks kept a “Hold” rating and the consensus full?year EPS sits near $2.45, so the upgrades are incremental rather than transformational for the stock’s outlook. Zacks / MarketBeat

Although estimates were nudged up, Zacks kept a “Hold” rating and the consensus full?year EPS sits near $2.45, so the upgrades are incremental rather than transformational for the stock’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI downgraded CNQ from “Outperform” to “In?line,” a direct negative to investor sentiment because it reduces perceived relative upside and can prompt re?rating by funds and model portfolios. Finviz

Evercore ISI downgraded CNQ from “Outperform” to “In?line,” a direct negative to investor sentiment because it reduces perceived relative upside and can prompt re?rating by funds and model portfolios. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports that a full resumption of Venezuelan crude exports (if U.S. sanctions ease) could add roughly 1 million bpd to markets — a development that would likely weigh on refinery margins and global crude prices and disproportionately hurt higher?cost Canadian producers like CNQ. That macro supply risk helps explain downward pressure on the stock. Venezuelan oil Reuters piece

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,852,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,542 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,458,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,581,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,267,000 after buying an additional 316,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,370,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,446,000 after buying an additional 235,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

