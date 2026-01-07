Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Up 43.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shot up 43.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 634,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 428,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 43.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of C$29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.36.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

