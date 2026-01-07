International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 468,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 686,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

