AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 19.69%.The company had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.97 million.

AZZ Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,305. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AZZ has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $119.95.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

