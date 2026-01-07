ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $29,300.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,300. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TRAK remained flat at $11.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 60,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.41.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 30.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRAK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ReposiTrak has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ReposiTrak by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 302.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 76.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

