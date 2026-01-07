Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 2,872 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,872 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $77,601.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,106.86. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tsveta Milanova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 30th, Tsveta Milanova sold 2,932 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 895.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 91,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

