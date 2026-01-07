Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Silgan (SLGN)

Silgan (NYSE: SLGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/6/2026 – Silgan was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Silgan had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Silgan had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Silgan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Silgan had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Silgan had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Silgan had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Silgan had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Silgan is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Silgan is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Get Silgan Holdings Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $267,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,583.16. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,783.31. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.