Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 189,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayson Rieger bought 94,311 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $399,878.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,194.32. This trade represents a 106.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Zawitz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,040. The trade was a 90.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 4,236,346 shares of company stock worth $17,962,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 750,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 358,228 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,881,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 313,944 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of topical therapies for dermatological conditions. Its lead investigational product, VP-102, is a standardized formulation of cantharidin in a pre-measured applicator designed to treat molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Verrica’s approach emphasizes consistency of dosing and patient convenience, aiming to improve upon off?label use of existing treatments.

Beyond VP-102, Verrica is advancing VP-103, a next?generation topical candidate intended to optimize tolerability while maintaining efficacy against viral skin lesions.

Featured Stories

