Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $208.26 and last traded at $207.4660. 7,542,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,862,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.79.

Nipocalimab Phase 2 success materially de-risks JNJ's autoimmune pipeline — the Phase IIb JASMINE study met primary and key secondary endpoints in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and J&J plans to start a Phase 3 program, improving probability of a future commercial launch and long-term revenue upside.

Regulatory expansion: J&J submitted an EMA application for TECVAYLI (teclistamab) in combination with DARZALEX (daratumumab) for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — a potential EU label could add meaningful oncology sales if approved.

Analyst reinforcement: Wolfe Research raised its JNJ price target to $240 and Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating — both moves support bullish analyst sentiment and can attract investor buying.

Investor interest: J&J is being highlighted in dividend and income-focused publications as improving operationally, which supports demand from yield-focused investors.

Valuation scrutiny: Commentary asking whether JNJ is still attractive after a strong one?year gain highlights that some investors may see limited near-term upside absent further clinical or fundamental catalysts.

Peer comparison/strategy commentary: Analyst pieces comparing JNJ to peers (e.g., AstraZeneca) emphasize J&J's diversified MedTech + pharma mix — steady but slower-growth vs. oncology/biotech leaders.

Short-term volatility: a recent day's decline was noted in coverage (prior to today's pop), signaling that sentiment can swing quickly around news flow and earnings expectations.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.84. The firm has a market cap of $499.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

