Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. CIBC set a $112.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $105.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,160 shares of company stock valued at $767,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

