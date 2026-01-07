Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 4.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.19 and last traded at $193.9820. 7,602,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 6,762,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson set a $240.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.06.

The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.91, for a total value of $23,177,738.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 327,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,878,351.95. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,248 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

