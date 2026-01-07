Contrasting Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) and Good Gaming (OTCMKTS:GMER)

Good Gaming (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Good Gaming and Lottery.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com $1.07 million 2.94 -$28.54 million ($3.89) -0.16

Profitability

Good Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lottery.com.

This table compares Good Gaming and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Gaming N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com -2,270.88% -75.62% -35.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Good Gaming and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lottery.com 1 0 1 0 2.00

Lottery.com has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,163.71%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Good Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lottery.com beats Good Gaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Good Gaming, Inc. operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants interested in competing at the high school or college level worldwide. The company offers Galactic Acres mobile game featuring unique characters, stories, and Web3 enhanced experiences. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

About Lottery.com

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.