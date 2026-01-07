Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $337.18 and last traded at $339.5430. 32,521,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 39,586,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.43.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,800 shares of company stock worth $71,658,387. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

