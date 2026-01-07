Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and BKV (NYSE:BKV) Critical Analysis

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BKV has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV 5.67% 6.91% 4.59% Advantage Energy 9.39% 3.75% 2.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKV and Advantage Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million 4.36 -$142.87 million $0.52 50.30 Advantage Energy $396.54 million 3.30 $15.85 million $0.25 31.40

Advantage Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BKV. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BKV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BKV and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 1 7 1 3.00 Advantage Energy 0 4 2 1 2.57

BKV presently has a consensus target price of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BKV is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Summary

BKV beats Advantage Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

