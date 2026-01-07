Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.6850, with a volume of 3605760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 287.79 and a quick ratio of 287.79.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $162.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,360. This trade represents a 116.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

