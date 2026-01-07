YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.2360, with a volume of 346486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on YETI from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,912.04. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in YETI by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 141.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in YETI by 4,552.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

