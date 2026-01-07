PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 2.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $65.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. PayPal traded as low as $58.26 and last traded at $58.52. 17,756,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 15,164,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 4th. President Capital lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

