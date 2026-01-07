Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $69.07 and last traded at $69.62. Approximately 1,529,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,114,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

Specifically, insider William M. Boyd III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $326,797.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,624.11. This trade represents a 21.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Symbotic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Symbotic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Symbotic Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.13, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Symbotic by 833.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

