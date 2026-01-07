BlackBerry (BB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/26/2025 – BlackBerry had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.
- 12/19/2025 – BlackBerry had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – BlackBerry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $4.60 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2025 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 11,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $43,260.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,096 shares in the company, valued at $428,273.44. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim Foote sold 28,600 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $109,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,011.32. The trade was a 40.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 274,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,182 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.