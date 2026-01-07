BlackBerry (BB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/26/2025 – BlackBerry had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2025 – BlackBerry had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

12/19/2025 – BlackBerry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $4.60 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 11,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $43,260.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,096 shares in the company, valued at $428,273.44. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim Foote sold 28,600 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $109,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,011.32. The trade was a 40.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 274,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,182 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BlackBerry Limited alerts:

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.