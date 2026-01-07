Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jack In The Box (JACK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2026 – Jack In The Box was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/7/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Jack In The Box had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Jack In The Box was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2025 – Jack In The Box had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2025 – Jack In The Box was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Jack In The Box was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/21/2025 – Jack In The Box was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/20/2025 – Jack In The Box was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/20/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Jack In The Box had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Jack In The Box news, SVP Richard D. Cook sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $34,095.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,842.44. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance F. Tucker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $86,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 84,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,955.95. The trade was a 6.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,466 shares of company stock worth $181,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

