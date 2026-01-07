Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 232,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $363.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4,814.7% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SAR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.

As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.

