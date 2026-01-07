Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.4250, with a volume of 613569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCSL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 410.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,014,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after buying an additional 607,493 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,487,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 274,667 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 134,557 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,087,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 199,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,700,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 179,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

