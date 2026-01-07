Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 968,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 346,592 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $14.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $830.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $242,167.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,459.32. This represents a 40.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 108.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,779,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

