Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) traded up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $9.3730. 323,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 977,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners raised Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on REPL

Replimune Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $704.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,700.88. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $47,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,100.80. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $257,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Replimune Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2,020.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 99.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.