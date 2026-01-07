Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.44 and last traded at $106.7280, with a volume of 2882977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

Key Headlines Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck initiated the Phase 3 KANDLELIT?007 trial evaluating calderasib (MK?1084) in combination with KEYTRUDA for first?line KRAS G12C?mutant advanced NSCLC — a successful Phase 3 would broaden oncology indications and support future top?line growth.

Merck is completing its acquisition of Cidara Therapeutics — adds antifungal and antibody assets that could diversify revenue and support medium?term growth if integration and regulatory paths proceed smoothly.

Merck set its Q4 and full?year 2025 sales & earnings conference call for Feb. 3 — investors will watch guidance, KEYTRUDA sales detail, and pipeline updates for catalysts.

Corporate/PR items: Merck Foundation CEO Dr. Rasha Kelej was named among the "100 Most Influential Africans" (brand/reputation boost but unlikely to move stock materially).

Industry hires: Vaxxas named former Merck global vaccines president David Peacock as CEO — signals movement of experienced vaccine talent out of big pharma into vaccine tech startups; not a direct revenue issue for MRK but worth watching for competitive dynamics.

Analyst/coverage notes: Zacks and other outlets published pieces on healthcare/medical stock picks — general analyst attention can lift stocks but these pieces did not single out MRK as a clear immediate catalyst.

U.S. public?health changes: reports that the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule was cut to 11 core shots raise a potential headwind for routine vaccine volumes — could pressure Merck's vaccine revenue if the change persists or reduces demand.

Recent earnings miss: Merck reported Q3/Q4-related EPS below consensus in its last release (missed consensus by ~$0.14 on the most recent quarter), which can weigh on sentiment ahead of the Feb. 3 results.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.14). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 29.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 237.4% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 302.3% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Featured Stories

