Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.31 and last traded at $81.35. 414,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 701,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Synaptics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Synaptics Trading Down 6.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $565,079.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,644.56. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,150. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $698,177 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 50.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

