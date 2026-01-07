Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Director Barbara Ryan Acquires 775 Shares

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Ryan purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at $69,470.57. This represents a 65.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Indivior Price Performance

INDV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 1,097,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,802. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $38.00.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.66 million. Indivior had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Indivior by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Indivior by 2,597.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 995,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 958,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 1st quarter worth $6,328,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDV. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Indivior

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Featured Articles

