Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Director Barbara Ryan Acquires 775 Shares

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Ryan purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at $69,470.57. This represents a 65.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Indivior Price Performance
INDV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 1,097,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,802. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $38.00.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.66 million. Indivior had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDV. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.
About Indivior
Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.
Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.
