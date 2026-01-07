Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $23,615.85 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CMO Colton Matthew Snow sold 1,565 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $23,615.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 34,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,411.74. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, January 2nd, Colton Matthew Snow sold 145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,083.65.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,728.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

