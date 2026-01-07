Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Natera (NTRA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA):

1/7/2026 – Natera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2026 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2026 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Natera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $197.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 4,366 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,388.70. This trade represents a 43.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $17,709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,529,231.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 343,280 shares of company stock worth $73,566,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

