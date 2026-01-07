Comparing Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) & ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of ObsEva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ObsEva has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ObsEva and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva N/A -416.36% -92.01% Avenue Therapeutics N/A -471.57% -296.50%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva N/A N/A -$58.38 million ($0.92) N/A Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.38 million $0.76 0.99

This table compares ObsEva and Avenue Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ObsEva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ObsEva beats Avenue Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

