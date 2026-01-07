Financial Survey: Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) vs. LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Risk and Volatility

LifeStore Financial Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LifeStore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Suruga Bank pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeStore Financial Group and Suruga Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStore Financial Group $33.78 million N/A $5.56 million N/A N/A Suruga Bank $598.19 million 2.64 $133.17 million $9.26 8.64

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStore Financial Group and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Suruga Bank 24.79% 8.90% 0.77%

Summary

Suruga Bank beats LifeStore Financial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency, pay-easy, web direct, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending, guarantee, printing, leasing, and agency services. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

