Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) vs. Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $185.55 million 0.59 -$207.05 million ($1.44) -1.60 Starwood Property Trust $1.95 billion 3.45 $359.93 million $1.05 17.25

Risk and Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 182.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -39.73% -30.39% -9.23% Starwood Property Trust 20.28% 8.41% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Starwood Property Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 33.77%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

