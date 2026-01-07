Contrasting AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atomera and AXT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $140,000.00 566.85 -$18.43 million ($0.67) -3.74 AXT $99.36 million 13.81 -$11.62 million ($0.52) -47.76

Profitability

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Atomera and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -92.04% -80.50% AXT -25.22% -11.19% -6.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atomera and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 1 0 0 0 1.00 AXT 1 0 3 0 2.50

AXT has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 53.69%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than Atomera.

Summary

AXT beats Atomera on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LEDs, screen displays using micro-LEDs, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

