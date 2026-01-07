Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.0640, with a volume of 761775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aris Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMN

Aris Mining Trading Up 3.3%

Institutional Trading of Aris Mining

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.75 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in shares of Aris Mining by 51.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.