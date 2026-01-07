International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $52.1180. Approximately 187,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 506,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. International Seaways had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 28.26%.The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $48,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,178.92. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,363.76. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,825 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 274,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 128,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

