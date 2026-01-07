Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.4050, with a volume of 633104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Annexon Stock Up 7.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $653.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jung Choi acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $138,270.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,270. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 422,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,783.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,728,637 shares in the company, valued at $41,638,566.36. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,867,958 shares of company stock worth $7,256,150. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Annexon by 150.4% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,638,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 1,584,566 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,095,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 697,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 469,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 414,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Annexon by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 823,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

