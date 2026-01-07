Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $10.0190. Approximately 8,278,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 20,155,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Redwire Trading Down 6.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 70.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redwire news, CAO Chris Edmunds bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,627.86. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anthony Cannito, Jr. purchased 32,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,682.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 526,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,980.88. The trade was a 6.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 56,065 shares of company stock worth $330,047 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 7.1% in the third quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 91,598,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,472,000 after buying an additional 6,101,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,372,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,206,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the second quarter worth approximately $32,652,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

