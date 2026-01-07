HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.0550, with a volume of 230336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

The firm has a market cap of $506.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 355,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware?incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

