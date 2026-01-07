Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $14.88. Zalando shares last traded at $14.8350, with a volume of 3,433 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Zalando had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.07%.The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

