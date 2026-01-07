DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.8250. Approximately 1,192,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,894,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

DHT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 344.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 91.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

Further Reading

