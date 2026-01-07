Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.93 and last traded at $108.1010. Approximately 112,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 310,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Construction Partners from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROAD

Construction Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $899.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.17 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 21.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.