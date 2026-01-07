Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at TD Cowen

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:WBS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 221,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,857,302.40. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 26,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.