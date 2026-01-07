TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

RNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Renasant Stock Down 1.2%

RNST stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 302,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.97. Renasant has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $269.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Renasant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 77,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation is a financial holding company providing banking and related services through its primary subsidiary, Renasant Bank. With origins dating back to 1904 in Tupelo, Mississippi, the company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending and treasury management services. Renasant serves individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across the southeastern United States.

The company operates more than 110 banking offices across Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia, supplemented by a network of ATMs and digital platforms.

