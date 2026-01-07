TD Cowen Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $12.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $12.00 target price on Avantor and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avantor to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 3,089,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,676. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $3,881,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 60.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 172.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

